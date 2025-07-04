Kottayam: The autopsy report of the woman who died in the building collapse at the Government Medical College Hospital here revealed that she died from internal injuries. The deceased, Bindu (52), a native of Thalayolaparambu, was inside the building when it collapsed like a house of cards on Thursday morning.

The preliminary autopsy report revealed that Bindu died from internal injuries sustained when heavy objects fell on her body. Meanwhile, the forensic inquest report indicated that Bindu’s skull and ribs were fractured. Her face was injured, and three-quarters of her head was crushed, said a police officer who reviewed the autopsy report.

Both the autopsy and forensic inquest reports dismissed the allegations that Bindu suffocated under the remains of the collapsed building due to delays in the search operation. Witnesses of the search operation claimed that she was still breathing when fire rescue personnel pulled her from the debris.

Bindu reached the medical college as a bystander to accompany her daughter, who was awaiting surgery. After the autopsy, her body was handed over to her relatives on Friday morning, and her last rites were performed at her residence.