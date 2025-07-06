Thiruvananthapuram: A representative of the Kerala University Syndicate claimed that the suspension of Registrar KS Anil Kumar was cancelled during the meeting held on Sunday. Addressing the media, the member stated that the syndicate meeting continued even after Vice Chancellor-in-charge Ciza Thomas walked out. He made the statement minutes after the VC told the media that the syndicate’s decision to cancel the suspension was invalid, as the resolution was not on the meeting’s agenda and she had dissolved the meeting without passing it.

However, the syndicate member dismissed her statement and asserted that the decision was made using the special powers granted under university norms.

“As per the Kerala University Statute 1997, a senior syndicate member can chair the meeting in the absence of the VC or Pro-Vice Chancellor. Hence, senior syndicate member PM Radhamani chaired the meeting after the VC and two others opposed the resolution and staged a walkout. The majority of the syndicate members voted to cancel Anil Kumar’s suspension. The VC cannot make decisions arbitrarily. The majority’s decision is considered final in a syndicate meeting. Therefore, we declare that the registrar’s suspension has been cancelled. The standing counsel will inform the Kerala High Court of this decision,” said the spokesperson.

Responding to VC Ciza Thomas’ claim that the matter is under the High Court’s consideration, he said that the court had asked the syndicate to inform it of its stance on the suspension, and the standing counsel will do so.

Using the syndicate’s special powers, a three-member panel — including Dr Shiju Khan, G Muraleedharan, and Dr Naseeb — was formed to conduct an inquiry into the incident related to the suspension.

He added that the VC has no authority to decide on the registrar’s suspension.

Kerala University VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Anil Kumar as registrar with immediate effect on July 3 for allegedly disrespecting Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. In the order, the VC alleged that the registrar, on June 25, cancelled the sanction granted to Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi for the use of the University Senate Hall after the programme had commenced and while the Governor -- who also is Chancellor of state universities -- was on stage.

Kunnummal, who came under fire over the incident, was replaced by Ciza Thomas as the former has to attend a scheduled programme in Russia.