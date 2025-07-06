Thiruvananthapuram: Amid reports of Kerala University syndicate’s resolution to cancel the suspension of Registrar KS Anil Kumar, Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas said that no such action was taken and the special syndicate meeting was dissolved without discussing the resolution. Addressing the media at the University, the VC asserted that a group of left-aligned members of the syndicate cannot cancel the registrar’s suspension.

She told the media that since the issue was sub-judice, it was not included in the meeting's agenda. She reiterated that no resolution was passed before the syndicate meeting was dissolved.

Manorama News reported that a group of left-aligned members presented the resolution, ignoring the VC’s opposition. But the meeting was adjourned without discussing the resolution. Ciza Thomas stated that had the syndicate passed such a resolution, it would be declared null, as she had dissolved the meeting before discussing it.

Kerala University VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Anil Kumar as registrar with immediate effect on July 3 for allegedly disrespecting Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. In the order, the VC alleged that the registrar, on June 25, cancelled the sanction granted to Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi for the use of the University Senate Hall after the programme had commenced and while the Governor -- who also is Chancellor of state universities -- was on stage.

The registrar rejected the allegation, stating that the notice was issued before the Governor arrived at the venue and that he has evidence to prove it.

He said he had done nothing wrong and would challenge the VC's decision through legal means.

The Vice Chancellor's action has drawn sharp criticism from the state Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who accused Dr Kunnummal of "misusing his powers".

The registrar’s suspension was a continuation of the Bharat Mata image row on the university campus. Anil Kumar had denied permission to the governor’s event after SFI activists staged a protest over the display of the Bharat Mata image at the programme organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the emergency declaration.

But the governor attended the event, ignoring the registrar’s intervention and the SFI protest. He also released a book on emergency at the event.

Days after this, VC Mohanan Kunnummal took action against Anil Kumar. However, the VC’s move comes under fire as left-wing members of the senate and ministers, including R. Bindu and Sivankutty, alleged that the VC has no right to suspend the registrar and termed his action illegal.