Idukki: A man and his three-and-a-half-year-old son were found hanging in a rented house at Kanjiramattom. The deceased are M P Unmesh (34) and his son Devu, residents of Puthenpurakkal, Muthiyurundayar, Kulamavu.

According to preliminary police findings, it is suspected that the father killed his son with disabilities before taking his own life. The incident came to light around 8.30 pm on Saturday when Unmesh's wife, Shilpa, returned home from work at a textile shop and found them hanging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unmesh was found hanging from the fan in the main hall with a rope, while the child was found hanging in the bedroom with a shawl. Shilpa's screams alerted neighbours, one of whom informed the police.

A team led by Thodupuzha Station House Officer S Mahesh Kumar reached the scene and initiated further proceedings. Forensic experts also examined the site. The bodies were later shifted to the Thodupuzha District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Unmesh, who worked as a daily wage labourer and lottery vendor, was the son of Muraleedharan. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.