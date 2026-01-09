Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday opposed the Kerala government’s proposed Malayalam Language Bill, which mandates Malayalam as the compulsory first language even in Kannada-medium schools, calling it a “coercive approach” that violates constitutional protections for linguistic minorities.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said the Bill, if implemented, would undermine linguistic freedom and ignore the lived realities of Kerala’s border districts, particularly Kasaragod. “India’s unity rests on respecting every language and every citizen’s right to learn in their mother tongue,” he said, warning that Karnataka would oppose the Bill using all constitutional means if it is passed.

He stressed that for children from linguistic minorities, language is not merely an academic subject but a matter of identity, dignity and opportunity. Forcing a single first language choice, he said, would burden students, disrupt learning, restrict language options and weaken minority-run institutions.

Referring to Kasaragod’s border areas, Siddaramaiah noted that generations of students have studied in Kannada-medium schools and continue to rely on Kannada in daily life. Local representatives, he added, have consistently pointed out that a majority in the region prefer Kannada instruction and script. “This is not a threat to Malayalam, but a testament to India’s plural culture where languages coexist,” he said.

Citing constitutional safeguards, Siddaramaiah said Articles 29 and 30 protect the rights of linguistic minorities, Article 350A mandates facilities for mother tongue instruction at the primary level, and Article 350B provides oversight for minority protections. Any coercion in language policy, he said, goes against both the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

While affirming Kerala’s right to promote Malayalam, the Karnataka chief minister said language promotion should not turn into imposition. “Karnataka takes equal pride in Kannada, which is our heartbeat and identity,” he said, urging Kerala to reconsider the Bill and uphold constitutional morality.

“If the Bill is passed, Karnataka will do everything within the Constitution to oppose it,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the state would stand with Kannadigas, the people of Kasaragod and all linguistic minorities. “Let Malayalam flourish. Let Kannada flourish. Let every mother tongue flourish. That is the India our Constitution promised.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority said on Wednesday that Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has assured a thorough review of the Malayalam Language Bill 2025. A delegation of the authority met the governor and submitted a memorandum seeking reconsideration of the Bill, which mandates Malayalam as the first language from Classes 1 to 10 in government and private Kannada-medium schools in Kasaragod district.