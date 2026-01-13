The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it will initiate disqualification proceedings against candidates in the local body elections who failed to submit their election expense statements within the prescribed time.

The deadline for submitting expense statements ended on January 12. State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan said that reports have been sought from local body secretaries in this regard, and action will be taken once the reports are received.

Of the 75,627 candidates who contested the elections, 56,173 have submitted their expense accounts online so far. This figure does not include candidates who submitted their statements directly to local body secretaries.

Candidates who were unable to submit details online were allowed to file them directly with the respective local body secretaries. The SEC has directed secretaries to verify all expense statements and related documents- both online and offline- and submit a consolidated report to the Commission by January 31.