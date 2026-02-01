Malappuram: From the sparkling inner corridors of the Dubai Deputy Ruler's royal palace to the quiet lanes of the small town of Kottakkal in Kerala, 68-year-old Chemmukkan Yahumon has finally returned home, drawing the curtain on an extraordinary life that unfolded over more than four decades in the heart of Gulf royalty.

A native of Malappuram district, Yahumon arrived in the UAE at the age of 26 and, in January 1983, entered the palace of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as a humble attendant entrusted with serving Kahwa, the traditional Arabic coffee. What began as a short-term job soon turned into a lifelong association built on loyalty, discipline, and trust. Rising steadily through the ranks, Yahumon retired last month as a supervisor in the royal palace, a rare achievement that reflects the special confidence Arab rulers have long placed in Malayali expatriates.

Born into a well-known Muslim family in Tirur, Yahumon never planned a life abroad. His dream was to remain home and run the family business as a skin merchant. Fate, however, had other plans. Shortly after his marriage, a relative informed him of a vacancy for an attendant at the palace of Sheikh Hamdan. With the intention of working for just a few months, Yahumon accepted the offer — a decision that would change the course of his life forever.

Recalling his first day at the palace, Yahumon's voice still carries a sense of wonder. "It was a huge surprise when I first entered the palace. It felt like a different world altogether. I looked at everything with the curiosity of a child," he says from his home in Pulikkod, Kottakkal. "I was assigned to serve Kahwa to members of the Sheikh's family. From that very day, my life completely changed.”

At the time, the palace complex sprawled across acres of land and employed nearly 200 staff members, with separate living quarters for men and women, and different sections for various branches of the royal family. Yahumon explains that while many employees never had access to the inner corridors of the palace, Malayalis were often entrusted with even the most private areas, a mark of the deep trust they earned over time.

"There was no fixed duty time. Our work changed every day," he recalls. "On some days, the palace hosted VVIPs, conferences, government-level meetings, family gatherings, and majlis meetings. During such occasions, we worked continuously, serving food and Kahwa. The scale of arrangements was something I had never imagined in my life," he said

Fondly called 'Yahya' by the Sheikh's family members, Yahumon says he was treated with warmth and respect throughout his years of service. He recalls tasting some of the world's most expensive dishes during palace functions.

"Once, a family member of the Sheikh gave me a fruit and told me it was the costliest fruit in the world," he smiles. "Even for small meetings, there would be hundreds of varieties of food. It was astonishing. Yet, despite all the luxury, the ruler and his family always behaved kindly and closely with the staff."

One moment remains etched deeply in his memory. "Once, when I was standing beside them during a meal, the Sheikh himself asked me to sit and eat along with them. That gesture meant everything to me." Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum served as the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance until his death in 2021.

The palace staff included people from various countries, including Pakistan and the Philippines, but Yahumon says Malayalis always enjoyed a special place. "They trusted us deeply. We were treated well, respected, and allowed to work closely with the younger members of the family."

Among the many grand occasions he witnessed, the marriage of Sheikh Hamdan in 1987 stands out as the most magnificent. "Hundreds of VVIPs attended. The arrangements were so luxurious that I know I will never see anything like it again in my lifetime," he says.

Five years after joining the palace, Yahumon brought his family — his wife and four daughters — to Dubai. The palace authorities provided all facilities for their stay. Over the years, he worked not only as an attendant but also as a driver for the royal family and later as part of the purchasing staff. He recalls how closely staff members were allowed to interact with younger royals, who spent their days within palace grounds that included parks, gyms, swimming pools, football fields, and tennis courts.

Yahumon, who also served as the Malappuram district secretary of Keral Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Dubai, is the father of four daughters — Thasneem, Thahsin, Jenna, and Jalwa. His eldest daughter, Thasneem, passed away several years ago. Today, Thahsin lives with him in Kottakkal, Jenna works in Singapore, and Jalwa is employed in Dubai.

He reveals that members of the Sheikh's family had urged him to stay back in Dubai, offering all facilities to live there with his wife and daughters for the rest of his life. "But I chose to return home. Ultimately, Kottakkal is my motherland," he says softly. "Still, my heart carries the memories of a lifetime spent in a palace — a life shaped by trust, respect, and destiny."

Yahumon says retirement does not mean rest. "If I had not gone to Dubai at such a young age, I would never have seen the world," he reflects. "Over four decades, I travelled a lot and experienced many cultures. I don't want to stop now. I want to keep travelling."