Kasaragod: Congress state president Sunny Joseph on Thursday alleged that CPM interference was behind the delay in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filing charge sheets in the Sabarimala gold theft case, a legal lapse that, he said, the accused are exploiting to secure bail.

Joseph was speaking to reporters in Kasaragod on the eve of the launch of the UDF's statewide political rally, 'Puthuyuga Yatra' (Journey for a New Era), to be led by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan.

An advocate by profession, Joseph said the accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case were obtaining bail solely because charge sheets had not been filed within the stipulated time.

On Thursday, February 5, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted bail to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti in the case relating to the theft of gold from the door frames of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. Earlier, Potti had been granted bail in a related case involving the theft of gold from the temple's Dwarapalaka sculptures.

In both instances, the court granted bail on the same grounds that the charge sheet was not filed within the mandatory 90-day period.

A parody song mocking Potti and the LDF government had gone viral in the run-up to the December local body elections and became an anthem of protest for the Opposition after the government, which had fared poorly in the polls, booked the singer and writer of the song.

The Administrative Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board, Murari Babu, and former executive officer Sudheesh Kumar were also granted bail on similar grounds. Only former administrative officer S Sreekumar was granted bail on the basis that there was insufficient evidence against him.

Joseph said there had been a serious delay in determining the exact quantity of gold stolen from the temple. He alleged that the CPM was interfering in the investigation being conducted by the High Court-appointed SIT, as some of its leaders were accused and suspects in the case.

He further said that while the CPM had swiftly removed party whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan, no action had been taken against former Travancore Devaswom Board president and CPM Kollam district committee member A Padmakumar, who was arrested in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The CPM has maintained that action would be taken only after a charge sheet is filed. Joseph pointed out that not even a preliminary charge sheet has been submitted so far.

Joseph said he was not fully satisfied with the progress of the investigation and that anxiety continued among the community of devotees over the pace and direction of the probe.

Responding to questions, Joseph said there was no legal bar on questioning anyone, including Sonia Gandhi, adding that she does not hold any position of power.