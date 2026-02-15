Kasaragod: A week after 24-year-old Instagram reel maker Chinnu Pappu ended her life, her boyfriend was found dead in his house in Kasaragod in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandesh (29), a native of Uliyathaduka in Madhur panchayat near Kasaragod town. He was found hanging inside his house around 2 pm on Sunday, February 15. A door polisher by profession, Sandesh is survived by his parents, Narayanan Naik and Saroja.

Police said Sandesh had been questioned in connection with the death of Chinnu Pappu, whose real name was Reshma. As part of the investigation, he was summoned to the police station, where his statement was recorded. He was later let off, officers said.

Reshma died by suicide on February 9 at her rented house in Uliyathaduka. Neighbours found her hanging around noon and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

A native of Adhur in the Delampady panchayat, Reshma had built a following of over two lakh on Instagram with content centred on rural life, local cuisine, places and the Tulu language. Her last post, uploaded six days before her death, had garnered thousands of likes.

She had divorced her husband a month ago after a love marriage. Their four-year-old son is currently with her parents in Adhur.

Police have registered cases of unnatural death in both incidents and are examining whether there is any link between the two deaths.