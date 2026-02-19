Thodupuzha: A blame game has erupted between the Thodupuzha municipality and the Public Works Department (PWD) following the death of 27-year-old Jeys Benny, who fell into an uncovered culvert at Muthalakodam.

The municipality has strongly contested the PWD’s claim that it bears no responsibility for the fatal accident. It released photographs, including one from 2015, showing the culvert without a slab and filled with water.

The PWD alleges that municipal authorities removed the culvert slab last year while clearing monsoon-related waterlogging and failed to reinstall it, resulting in the hazardous pit.

According to the PWD, the slab was damaged during earthmoving work undertaken by the municipality, and multiple emails were sent regarding the issue.

The municipality, however, has flatly denied the allegation. It maintains that no slab existed at the site when its officials reached the area to address waterlogging last year. Local traders have echoed this claim, stating that the slab had been missing for several years.

Questioning the department’s version, municipal authorities and residents asked how a slab that had not existed for years could have been removed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohammed Riyas said a report has been sought from the PWD vigilance wing. He added that stringent action would be taken if departmental negligence is established.