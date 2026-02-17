Idukki: Tension prevailed in Thodupuzha on Tuesday after a 28-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle fell into a pit dug for a roadside culvert on Monday night.

The deceased, Jeison, son of Kunneel Benny of Muthalakkodam, suffered fatal injuries after his bike plunged into the pit. Residents said the stretch had remained in a damaged condition for years and several accidents had occurred at the same spot.

Alleging negligence by the Public Works Department (PWD), United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders staged a six-hour blockade in front of the PWD Assistant Executive Engineer’s office.

The protest was withdrawn after the Executive Engineer reached the site and assured that the area would be inspected, construction expedited and action taken against officials found negligent. The leaders also demanded that police register a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against those responsible.

District Panchayat member Manoj Kokkatt, Municipal Chairperson Sabira Jaleel, councillors A M Harid, Nisha Soman, Shahul Hameed, Kannan and Bilal Samad, Panchayat member Fazal Sulaiman and K M Nishad led the agitation. MP Dean Kuriakose and MLA P J Joseph sought strict action against the officials concerned and compensation for the family.

PWD blames municipality

PWD officials said the accident occurred at a drain near an old PWD culvert. Karimanur Assistant Engineer Karthik Krishna, in charge of the Assistant Executive Engineer’s office, said waterlogging was reported last year and the Thodupuzha Municipality had removed concrete slabs covering the drain during cleaning but failed to replace them.

He said the department had written to the municipality seeking restoration of the slabs, but no action was taken. Immediate remedial measures would be undertaken using emergency funds or by including the work in ongoing projects, he added. The plan includes extending the culvert, reconstructing parts of the drain and installing proper slabs.

Municipality refutes charge

Municipal health officials denied receiving any letter from the PWD. They said the slab foundation was found weak during cleaning and the matter was informed to the PWD for rectification. Jeison’s body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem at Thodupuzha District Hospital.