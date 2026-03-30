The Manorama News C-Voter mega survey for the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls indicates a clear advantage for the LDF in the Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

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Palakkad

According to the projections, the LDF is expected to secure 8–10 seats in Palakkad district, while the UDF is likely to win 2–4 seats. The NDA is currently projected to remain seatless in the district. In terms of vote share, the LDF leads with 38%, followed closely by the UDF at 36%. The survey predicts a narrow lead for V T Balram in Thrithala over Minister M B Rajesh, who is seeking re-election. In Ottapalam, CPM’s K Premkumar is expected to retain the seat. The survey suggests that CPM’s former leader, P K Sasi, contesting as a UDF-backed independent, may not make the expected impact. Filmmaker and actor Major Ravi is contesting for the NDA this time. In Palakkad, Ramesh Pisharody is predicted to win, defeating BJP's senior leader Sobha Surendran and LDF’s N M Razaq.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, the Palakkad district saw a dominant performance by the LDF, which secured 10 out of the 12 seats. The UDF managed to win 2 seats, while the NDA finished as the runner-up in several key constituencies but did not secure a seat.

LDF (10 Seats): Thrithala: M B Rajesh (CPM), Pattambi: Muhammed Muhassin (CPI), Shornur: P Mammikutty (CPM), Ottapalam: K Premkumar (CPM), Kongad (SC): Shanthakumari K. (CPM), Malampuzha: A Prabhakaran (CPM), Tarur (SC): P P Sumod (CPM), Chittur: K Krishnankutty (JD(S)), Alathur: K D Prasenan (CPM), Nenmara: K Babu (CPM)

UDF (2 Seats): Mannarkkad: N Samsudheen (IUML), Palakkad: Shafi Parambil (INC) (Rahul Mamkootathil won in the byelection)

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Thrissur

The survey suggests a competitive battle in Thrissur, though the LDF maintains a clear lead. According to the survey, the LDF is projected to win 9–11 seats, while the UDF is expected to secure 2–4 seats. Notably, the NDA is projected to open an account in the district, with up to 1 seat. In Nattika, the CPI's Geetha Gopi has an advantage despite former Left MLA CC Mukundan joining the BJP.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, the Thrissur district witnessed a near-sweep by the LDF, which secured 12 out of the 13 seats. The UDF managed to win only 1 seat, despite several close contests.

LDF (12 Seats): Chelakkara (SC): K Radhakrishnan (CPM), Kunnamkulam: A C Moideen (CPM), Guruvayoor: N K Akbar (CPM), Manalur: Murali Perunelly (CPM), Wadakkanchery: Xavier Chittilappilly (CPM), Ollur: K Rajan (CPI), Thrissur: P Balachandran (CPI), Nattika (SC): C C Mukundan (CPI), Kaipamangalam: E T Taison Master (CPI), Irinjalakuda: R. Bindu (CPM), Puthukkad: K K Ramachandran (CPM), Kodungallur: V R Sunil Kumar (CPI)

UDF (1 Seat): Chalakkudy: T J Saneesh Kumar Joseph (INC)

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Ernakulam

The first part of the survey results released on Sunday indicated a clear advantage for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kasaragod and Kannur. In contrast, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is projected to perform strongly across all three constituencies in Wayanad. In Kozhikode, the LDF appears set to lose some of the dominance it enjoyed in 2021. Of the 13 seats in the district, where it had won 11 previously, the Left Front is now projected to secure between 6 and 8 seats. Meanwhile, the UDF is set to dominate Malappuram, facing little challenge this time.

The Manorama News C–Voter survey is one of the largest pre-poll opinion surveys conducted in Kerala so far, with participation from 89,693 respondents. The survey ensured representation across all 140 Assembly constituencies, regions, and demographic groups. The remaining results will be broadcast by Manorama News on Monday and Tuesday.

The sample for the opinion poll was collected between March 14 and 26. In addition, tracker and snap polls were conducted from December 1 to March 20. The survey was carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the World Association for Public Opinion Research (WAPOR) and the norms set by the Press Council of India.