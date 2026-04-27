Kumarakom: The altered design of the recently opened Konathatt Bridge on the Kumarakom–Kottayam road has triggered growing safety concerns, with locals warning of serious visibility issues for motorists.

Just three weeks ago, a fatal accident occurred when two bikes collided at the midpoint of the bridge, claiming the life of one rider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the bridge is adequately wide for traffic, its steep rise and dip along the span make it difficult for drivers to spot oncoming vehicles in advance. Locals caution that the lack of clear visibility, particularly when vehicles approach the crest of the bridge, could lead to serious accidents.

As per the guidelines set by the Indian Roads Congress, major roads must ensure adequate Meeting Sight Distance so that drivers can see oncoming traffic in time and reduce speed safely to avoid collisions. However, allegations have been raised that the current design of the bridge by the Kerala Road Fund Board does not fully adhere to these standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents are calling for urgent intervention by authorities, including a detailed technical assessment of the bridge’s visibility and gradient, installation of convex mirrors and enforcement of speed control measures. They stress that ensuring safety on a key access route to a tourism hub like Kumarakom is essential.