Fresh mint and tulsi (holy basil) are staple herbs in almost every kitchen. Known for their distinct aromas and therapeutic values, these versatile herbs can easily elevate your teas, meals, and overall well-being. But if you think you need a sprawling garden or bags of soil to grow them, think again. You can propagate and cultivate both mint and tulsi using nothing but water.

How to grow herbs in water

To begin propagating mint, use fresh stems bought from the market or snipped from an existing plant. Select healthy stems that are about five to seven inches long. Gently strip the leaves from the lower half of the stem, ensuring that no leaves will be submerged in the water as this can cause them to rot. Place the stems in a clean, transparent glass bottle or jar filled with filtered water.

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To ensure healthy growth, change the water every three to four days. Place the container in a spot that receives bright, indirect sunlight. Avoid placing it under harsh afternoon sun, which can overheat the water and rot the roots. Within one to four weeks, you will see delicate white roots sprouting from the stems.

Representative image. Photo Credit: Sakorn Jommanee/istockphoto.com

Tulsi can be grown using the exact same water propagation technique. If you choose to keep the plants growing in water long-term, feed them every ten days with a few drops of highly diluted organic liquid fertiliser, such as vermicompost tea or cow manure extract. Alternatively, once the root system is strong and well-established, you can gently transplant them into a pot filled with well-draining soil and organic compost.

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The incredible health benefits of mint

Mint is widely celebrated for its ability to soothe digestive issues and naturally freshen breath. The active compound, menthol, acts as a natural decongestant, helping to ease coughs and respiratory discomfort. Additionally, peppermint oil is a popular natural remedy for alleviating headaches and migraines. Its antimicrobial properties also help the body fight off bacterial and fungal infections. However, moderation is key, as consuming excessive amounts of mint can sometimes trigger heartburn or mild indigestion.

The therapeutic power of tulsi

Often referred to as the 'Queen of Herbs', tulsi has been a cornerstone of traditional medicine for centuries. Regular consumption is linked to a stronger immune system, and some studies suggest its antioxidant properties may even help inhibit the development of certain cancer cells. The eugenol present in tulsi leaves helps balance stomach acids and improves overall digestive function. It is also an excellent adaptogen that naturally reduces stress and anxiety. For skincare, its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities make it a brilliant natural remedy for clearing skin infections and reducing acne breakouts.