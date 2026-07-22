Bananas are a staple for health-conscious individuals and skincare enthusiasts alike. While yellow Cavendish, red, and green bananas are common, a rare variety is turning heads. Imagine a banana that tastes exactly like vanilla ice cream and boasts a striking blue-green skin. Meet the Blue Java banana, an extraordinary fruit native to Southeast Asia.

A natural hybrid with a stunning hue

The Blue Java banana is a triploid hybrid of two banana species native to Southeast Asia: Musa balbisiana and Musa acuminata. Its characteristic silvery-blue colour is caused by a thick, natural coating of wax on the peel. Growing up to heights of 15 to 20 feet, this plant has several regional names. In Fiji, it is known as the 'Hawaiian banana', while in the Philippines, it is called 'Kree'. Over in Central America, locals refer to it as 'Cenizo'.

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Surviving the cold

Unlike most tropical banana varieties that crave relentless heat, the Blue Java is surprisingly hardy. It can tolerate colder temperatures, even surviving occasional frost. Because of its sweet flavour and creamy texture — often compared to vanilla custard or ice cream — it is widely used in Hawaii and other regions to make healthy smoothies and decadent dairy-free desserts.

Packed with nutrients

Beyond its eye-catching colour and dessert-like taste, this fruit is a powerhouse of nutrition. The Blue Java is rich in dietary fibre, manganese, vitamin C, vitamin B6, iron, phosphorus, thiamine, and selenium. Incorporating this exotic fruit into your diet can aid in muscle recovery, support weight loss goals, and promote overall cardiovascular health.

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Disclaimer: The image displayed alongside this article does not belong to Malayala Manorama. The image was sourced from the X account /earthcurated/.