Kasaragod: The controversy over allegations that an attempt was made to hack electronic voting machines (EVMs) and manipulate the Assembly election results in favour of UDF candidates is set to move beyond the party forum, with Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan saying he will lodge a written complaint with Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, seeking a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, the BJP said it will approach the Election Commission.

"The Home Minister is coming to Kasaragod on Monday, and I will be submitting a written complaint to him because this matter must be investigated. It is a criminal offence and must be seen as a heinous attempt to subvert democracy," he told reporters in Kasaragod on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

For nearly three months, these allegations had remained largely an internal UDF matter. The UDF Kasaragod district committee, however, officially took up the matter and discussed it at length on Thursday, July 23. The committee had decided to seek an inquiry from the UDF state leadership.

However, Unnithan, who had earlier politically backed Adv B M Jamal Patel, has now said the allegations, if true, are "not an issue to be discussed on Congress or UDF platforms".

He urged the MLAs and LDF's Kasaragod candidate Shanavas Padhoor, who were allegedly approached by Jamal or his intermediaries, to give their statements to the Home Minister or the police. "We need to find out who was involved, who claimed that voting machines could be hacked and which MLAs were allegedly approached,” Unnithan said.

The controversy centres on allegations that Adv Jamal, the chief election agent of Udma MLA K Neelakandan, had claimed that EVMs could be hacked using German and Italian technology to turn the results in favour of UDF candidates. He was allegedly seeking ₹40 lakh for the operation, according to allegations discussed within the UDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference on Friday, Adv Jamal has denied the allegations, calling them part of a conspiracy to defame him and damage his political prospects. He was tipped to be the next District Congress president and had the blessings of Unnithan.

On Saturday, however, the Lok Sabha member said he understood that more than one person could be involved in the alleged episode and called for a comprehensive investigation. “Whoever the person is, no matter how powerful they are, there should be an investigation. I understand that more than one person is involved in this matter. If that is the case, all of them should be investigated,” he said.

Unnithan said Padhoor could also approach the police and file a complaint.

Unnithan also urged those who had provided the information about the alleged EVM hacking offer and the discussion in the UDF to the media to give statements to the Home Minister. “The people who gave this news to the media should submit a written complaint to the Home Minister,” he said. “Let the truth come out. Let the people know. Let the guilty be punished,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Unnithan warned that if the allegations were fabricated merely to insult, humiliate or defame individuals, action should also be taken against those behind the campaign.

The controversy began with allegations that Adv Jamal had approached UDF leaders and candidates before the election results were declared, claiming that the BJP had plans to hack EVMs and offering access to technology that could counter the alleged operation. The alleged offer was said to involve ₹40 lakh, with ₹15 lakh to be paid upfront.

When reportedly approached by the UDF district committee, Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf called the bluff, saying he was comfortably placed to win by at least 10,000 votes.

The other MLAs linked to the controversy are Udma MLA K Neelakandan and Kasaragod MLA Kallatra Mahin.

Adv Jamal has denied meeting or speaking to any UDF candidates other than Neelakandan. He challenged those making the allegations to identify who paid or lost the money. He also challenged Padhoor to name the person who approached him on his behalf.

Till now, neither Jamal nor Shanavas has filed a police complaint. With Unnithan now set to approach the Home Minister, the controversy is poised to move from an internal UDF dispute into a formal criminal investigation.

BJP to approach Election Commission

Meanwhile, BJP Kasaragod district president M L Ashwini said the allegations that Adv Jamal had collected money by claiming he could counter an alleged BJP plan to hack EVMs raised serious questions about the Assembly election.

She said LDF candidate Shanavas Padhoor had allegedly caught the brother of Kasaragod MLA Kallatra Mahin with cash in the run-up to the election. The issue was subsequently hushed up, she alleged.

“We are left to wonder whether they won through a democratic electoral process or by paying money to influence the election results,” she said.

Ashwini alleged that there had been a conspiracy to defeat the BJP in the constituencies and demanded that the Kasaragod and Udma MLAs respond to the allegations and step down. She said the BJP would file a complaint with the Election Commission in the matter.