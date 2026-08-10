Idukki: Three migrant workers have tested positive for malaria in the Anavilasam area, a cardamom plantation region near Kumily. Following the detection, the Chakkupallam panchayat has intensified preventive measures against the disease.

The three cases were detected during screening conducted among migrant workers in the Anavilasam area. The patients have been provided medication and follow-up treatment. Contact smears, mass blood smears and IRS (Indoor Residual Spraying) have also been carried out in the affected area.

ADVERTISEMENT

A panchayat-level meeting was subsequently convened under the chairmanship of panchayat president Rejimoal Shiby. Health Inspector P A Jayakumar briefed the meeting on the malaria cases and preventive measures.

All plantation owners, establishment owners, labour contractors and those providing accommodation to migrant workers have been instructed to ensure that all workers employed in the panchayat undergo blood tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers arriving in the panchayat from other states will be screened for malaria and filariasis within three days of their arrival. They have also been instructed to undergo a health check-up at the Primary Health Centre and obtain a fitness certificate confirming that they are free from malaria before being allowed to start work.

The concerned establishment and plantation owners, labour contractors and others facilitating the employment of migrant workers have been directed to urgently submit the names and other details of all such workers to the respective ward members and health workers under the Ward Health and Sanitation Committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president Rejimoal Shiby, Medical Officer Dr Honey Elias, Health Standing Committee chairperson Jayamol Sabu and panchayat secretary Jesmal Jalal said legal action would be taken under the Public Health Act, 2023, against those creating conditions conducive to the spread of infectious diseases.