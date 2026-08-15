It takes a certain level of conviction to walk away from a secure career as a bank manager, but for PJ Chacko of Mundakayam, the decision was driven by solid science and commercial intuition. Armed with a degree in agriculture, Chacko realised years ago that farming should be treated like a highly structured business rather than a casual pastime. Today, his expansive orchard in Erumeli is living proof of that philosophy, standing as one of the largest and most successful rambutan plantations in Kerala.

Spanning 20 acres of an 80-acre property previously dominated by rubber trees, Chacko's plantation is home to 3,000 thriving rambutan trees. He began planting in three distinct phases starting in 2020. The first batch flowered within two years, yielding a commercial harvest by 2023. Today, the entire orchard is in its prime, culminating in a massive harvest of 37 tonnes last year. Although severe summer heat caused some early blossoms to drop this season, Chacko remains confident that his optimised management practices will keep overall profitability exceptionally high.

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Designing an efficient farm

For Chacko, reducing unnecessary initial capital expenditure was critical. Using his background in agricultural science, he bypassed expensive nursery purchases by developing his own high-quality budded saplings. He scouted regional orchards for mother trees that exhibited consistent yields, superior fruit quality, and excellent vigour, using them to graft his own stock. This self-reliance not only slashed planting costs but also gave him complete control over the genetic quality of his orchard. He now maintains a modest nursery setup on the side to sell top-tier saplings to other growers.

Chacko and his wife Shiny

The power of high-density planting

To maximise output per acre, Chacko pioneered high-density planting configurations on his land, testing different layouts to find the ultimate commercial sweet spot. He settled on a system where trees are spaced 15 feet apart with 18 feet between rows, allowing him to plant roughly 160 trees per acre. While he also experimented with an ultra-high-density layout of 7.5 feet, his observations confirmed that the 15-foot spacing offers the most manageable and productive balance.

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This close-set layout drastically outperforms traditional cultivation. In conventional farming, rambutan trees are planted 40 feet apart, allowing only about 30 trees per acre. While a traditional wide-spaced tree can yield up to 65 kg of fruit, the total output per acre peaks at just 2 tonnes. By contrast, Chacko's high-density model yields a modest 25 kg per pruned tree, but because there are 160 trees in the same space, the total yield climbs to a staggering 4 tonnes per acre—effectively doubling the productivity of the land.

Pruning for profitability

A key secret to Chacko's high-density success is his ruthless pruning strategy. He maintains a strict height limit of 10 feet across the entire orchard, quickly lopping off any upward-trending main branches. Keeping the canopy low offers enormous practical benefits, particularly during harvest and when installing protective bird netting.

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Bulk buyers and contractors show a distinct preference for these shorter, compact trees. Harvesting is faster, significantly lowering labour costs and allowing workers to clear multiple trees in a single day without climbing or using specialised poles. This convenience makes Chacko's orchard highly attractive to wholesale traders, allowing him to secure firm, non-negotiable pricing. Moreover, should external buyers ever fail to show up, the low canopy ensures that the family can easily manage the netting and harvesting processes themselves without external help.

Precision nutrition and water management

A common worry among rambutan growers is that high-density planting causes canopies to overlap, blocking out vital sunlight. Chacko solves this through disciplined annual pruning, which keeps the pathways open without affecting the health of the trees. Additionally, the dense foliage naturally shades the ground, reducing weed growth after the second year and lowering maintenance overheads.

The orchard relies on a comprehensive drip-irrigation system integrated with a precise monthly fertigation routine. To fuel growth and fruit development, a mature six-year-old tree receives a monthly dose of approximately 300g of nitrogen, 175g of phosphorus, and 315g of potassium, supplemented by foliar sprays of essential micronutrients. Water is pumped from an on-site borehole, supplying 30 to 40 litres of water daily to each mature tree during the dry season, with volumes adjusted according to the age of the crop.

Protection is another area where Chacko has innovated. Instead of using cheap, standard red nets that deteriorate quickly under Kerala's heavy rains, he invests in heavy-duty blue plastic netting. These robust blue nets survive multiple seasons, offering a far better return on investment over time.

Economics of the tropical fruit trade

The economics of Chacko's farm are highly encouraging. His calculated cost of production is remarkably low, sitting at just ₹48 per kg. With bulk market rates consistently holding well above ₹100 per kg, and often staying north of ₹150 per kg for premium graded fruit, the margins remain incredibly healthy. For Chacko, the path to agricultural success is clear: with smart density management, controlled tree heights, and a direct link to demanding consumer markets, modern rambutan farming is a highly lucrative alternative to traditional cash crops.