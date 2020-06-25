CBSE, ICSE Class 10 & 12 pending exams cancelled

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) on Thursday cancelled the pending Class 10 and 12 examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The board was replying to a plea at the Supreme Court. The three-member SC bench was headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

The CBSE examinations, suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, had been rescheduled to July 1 to 15.

CBSE will conduct exam when condition becomes conducive, the Centre informed the apex court.

While the CBSE class 10 students will be assessed on basis of performance in last three exams, class 12 students can opt for exams to be conducted later. A scheme has also been formulated for assessment of class 12 students on the basis of last exams.

The court has expressed reservations on the possibility of holding exams later as the situation is different in various states. Maharashtra government had earlier stated its unwillingness to conduct the examinations considering the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

ICSE exams cancelled, no re-examinations

The ICSE examinations for classes 10 and 12 will also be cancelled following the CBSE's suit, CISCE counsel informed the court. The students will however, not be provided the option to attend the exams later. Results will be determined on the basis of internal assessment.

After taking note of the Centre's submission, the SC asked the CBSE to issue fresh notification clarifying details of class 12 board exams.

The final verdict on the matter will be given by the court at 10:30 am on Friday.

Plea filed by parents

The plea was filed by a group of parents who sought to cancel the notification for conducting the remaining class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15 and demanded that the students be awarded marks based on an internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams.

The parents have said in the plea that students could be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they appear for exams amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

They had cited that the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class 10 and 12 for its around 250 schools situated abroad and the board has decided to award marks on the basis of either practical exams or an internal assessment because of the pandemic.

The CBSE had decided on the fresh schedule of board exams from July 1-15 to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations. While the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, the medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shut down as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.