COVID-19 Live: India's tally soars past 6 lakh with 19k new cases

New Delhi: India registered 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally above 6 lakh.

Positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641, including 2,26,947 active cases and 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its Thursday morning update.

The death toll in the country rose to 17,834 with 434 deaths on Thursday.

The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested on July 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

