COVID-19 Live: India's tally surges to 7.6 lakh with highest single day spike of 24.8k new cases

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 7.67 lakh mark on Thursday with 24,879 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day spike recorded in the country.

The total positive cases stand at 7,67,296 including 2,69,789 active cases and 4,76,377 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

With 487 deaths, the toll has risen to 21,129 in the country.

A total of 1,07,40,832 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 8. Of these, 2,67,061 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

"Around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

Of the 487 deaths, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Karnataka, 48 from Delhi, 23 from West Bengal, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Gujarat, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Telangana, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh,six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, three each from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana and two from Assam.