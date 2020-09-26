L Adimoolam elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

New Delhi: L Adimoolam has been elected president of the Indian Newspaper Society, an apex body of the publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals in the country.

Adimoolam (Health and The Antiseptic publication) was elected president at the 81st annual general meeting of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) held in Bengaluru on Friday.

D D Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika) is the deputy president, Mohit Jain (Economic Times) the vice president and Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj) the honorary treasurer of the Society for the year 2020-21, the INS said in a statement.

Adimoolam, who succeeds Shailesh Gupta of Mid-Day as the president of INS, belongs to the family of Dinamalar, National Tamil Daily. He is the son of Dr.R. Lakshmipathy a former INS president.

Mary Paul is the Secretary General of the Society, the statement said.

A 41 member executive committee including Jayant Mammen Mathew, Harsha Mathew (Malayala Manorama), M V Shreyams Kumar, P V Chandran (Mathrubhumi), Biju Varghese (Mangalam), were also elected

In his address, outgoing INS president Gupta said overall, the industry continues to shrink and several newspapers across the country are gasping for breath.

"The Indian Newspaper industry's growth will depend on futuristic and strategic thinking of newspaper publishers for up-gradation, technology adoption and competence building in their manpower," he added.