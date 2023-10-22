Paris: Scores of foreigners were killed, wounded or taken hostage after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. The worst attack in Israel's 75-year history killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, inside the country, according to Israeli officials. Israel has responded with bombardment that has killed at least 4,300 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the territory.



According to an AFP count, around 200 foreigners have been confirmed dead by their national authorities, many of them also holding Israeli nationality. Some 203 people have been confirmed as having been abducted, Israel said Thursday.

At least 31 US citizens have been killed since the Hamas attack, the White House said late Tuesday. Another 13 American nationals are unaccounted for. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Americans were also among those detained by Hamas. Hamas said it released two American hostages, with the Israelis confirming their arrival.

Thirty Thais have been killed, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday. Another 19 are thought to have been abducted. About 30,000 Thais work in Israel, most in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

According to France officials, 30 French nationals have been killed, while seven others remain missing including at least one hostage. The hostages include Mia Shem, a Franco-Israeli woman who was in a video released Monday by Hamas. It was the first time the Palestinian Islamist movement has released a video showing a hostage since its attack on Israel.

Russian embassy confirmed that 19 Russian-Israeli citizens have been confirmed dead, reported the state Ria Novosti news agency. Two Russian-Israeli citizens are hostages and seven Russian nationals are missing. Eighteen Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed dead, according to Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk.

Meanwhile, 10 Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan Republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said. Four others were hospitalised and contact had been lost with a fifth. The kibbutz was hosting 17 Nepali students at the time of the attack.

Argentina's foreign ministry confirmed the death of a 41-year-old man on Thursday, bringing the total dead to eight. Twenty-two others were believed missing.

A rocket is fired from Gaza toward Israel, in Gaza, October 7, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

At least seven Britons have been confirmed dead and nine remain missing, according to a death toll released by Downing Street on Wednesday. Among the dead was Yahel Sharabi, a 13-year-old girl killed with her mother Lianne. Her older sister Noiya, 16, and her father Eli are still missing.

Six Canadians have died and two were missing, according to a government update on Tuesday. Austria government confirmed that four Israeli-Austrians were killed in the attacks. One person is still missing.

People react at the site where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Itai Ron

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that four Chinese nationals were killed and two were missing. The Philippines foreign ministry has said that four citizens were killed in an attack in a kibbutz and in the attack on the music festival, just kilometres from the Gaza border. Two others are reportedly missing.

Four Romanian-Israeli citizens, including one soldier, have been confirmed dead. Romania's foreign ministry said Saturday that Israel had identified one of two dual nationals missing as among the hostages.

The total number of Brazilians killed in the attack touched three on Friday following the death of a woman, said the foreign ministry. Three Peruvians were killed and four missing, the authorities have said.

The South African government announced that two of its nationals had been killed. Australia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Germany and Turkey were also recorded death of one citizen each.

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on social media that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage. While, an 18-year-old was taken hostage in the Beeri kibbutz, where he was visiting his girlfriend, according to the Israeli embassy in the Netherlands. Two Paraguayan nationals, Sri Lankans and Tanzanian nationals each are also missing.