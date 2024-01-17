Jordan says its Gaza hospital damaged in Israeli shelling

Reuters
Published: January 17, 2024 05:30 PM IST Updated: January 17, 2024 05:31 PM IST
A Palestinian walks at the site of an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters.

Amman: The Jordanian army's military field hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza was badly damaged on Wednesday by Israeli shelling in the vicinity of the building, and the army said it held Israel "fully responsible for a "flagrant breach of international law."

A hospital staff member was injured and would be flown back to Jordan for treatment while a patient was hit with shrapnel, the army said in a statement.

"The hospital incurred heavy damage. The government will take all the measures necessary as a result of the aggression," the statement said, without elaborating. The Israeli military could not immediately be reached for comment.

RELATED ARTICLES

The hospital is one of two that Jordan's armed forces run in Gaza that suffer from acute medical shortages amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group following the latter's Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The kingdom, which has been among Arab neighbours pushing Israel to allow more aid, is the only country that airdrops aid to Gaza, channelling it through these two medical facilities.

Jordan succeeded in getting Israel to allow the World Food Programme (WFP) to send deliveries to Gaza through another land route that begins from Jordan which has helped to ease pressure on the main Rafah border crossing, which is limited in capacity.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout