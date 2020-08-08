Akhtar reveals purposely bowling beamer to Dhoni

New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that he shouldn't have bowled a beamer to Indian wicketkeeper-batsman M S Dhoni during the 2006 Faisalabad Test. Akhtar said that it was the first time he had done so on purpose and he apologised to the former Indian captain after that.



"I think I had bowled a 8-9 over spell in Faisalabad. It was a quick spell and Dhoni scored a hundred. I purposely bowled a beamer to Dhoni and then apologised to him," Akhtar told Aakash Chopra at the latter's YouTube channel 'AakashVani'.



"It was the first time in my life I had bowled a beamer purposely. I shouldn't have done it. I regretted it a lot. He was playing so well and the wickets were so slow. However, fast I was bowling, he kept on hitting. I think I got frustrated."



Dhoni had scored his first Test century in what was a run feast of a match that ended in a draw. He scored 148 off 153 balls to help India overhaul Pakistan's first innings total of 588 with India scoring 603.