Sony Pictures Networks bags Sri Lanka Cricket telecast rights

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive global media rights for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), with the exception of terrestrial, digital and radio rights for the territory of Sri Lanka which has been retained by SLC, for a period of three years starting July 1, 2020.

The agreement provides SPN exclusive TV and digital rights to air all 92 days of live cricket comprising 10 Tests, 24 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 18 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) as sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and conducted by SLC.

The deal includes rights to broadcast India touring Sri Lanka to play 6 T20Is and 3 ODIs with one of the series scheduled for July, 2021, that will feature 3 T20Is while the date for the other series is yet to be announced.

With the acquisition of Sri Lanka Cricket, SPN now holds broadcast rights of England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia and Cricket Ireland and has over 375 days of International, Big Bash 20 league, England domestic live cricket till the 2022-23 financial year, which includes 31 days of India cricket.