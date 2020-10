The COVID-19 pandemic has hit sporting activities across the globe. But even during these tough times, there have been instances of fans playing their favourite sport. On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared one such picture of a few men playing cricket on a wet ground braving rain at Nilambur in Kerala.

“They say practising with a wet ball makes you a better cricketer,” tweeted ICC along with the photo clicked by Justin Lukose.

