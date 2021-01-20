Sanju Samson to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday named Kerala's Sanju Samson as captain for IPL 2021 season.

The 26-year-old Sanju replaces Australian Steve Smith at the helm.

Sanju is one of the batting mainstays of Royals. He led Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twenty20 Championship.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is also part of the Indian T20I team.

Earlier, in the day Royals decided against renewing the contract of Smith ahead of the IPL auction.



Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions Royals finished last in IPL 2020 in the UAE, where the star Australian batsman played all the 14 league matches and scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 131.



This included three half-centuries, but his contribution as a leader came under the scanner after the team's forgettable performance.



"His contract was up in October, 2020, not being renewed," a franchise source told PTI.



Ahead of the 2018 IPL, Smith was the only player retained by the Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.



The same year, the Royals returned from a two-year suspension and appointed Smith as the captain.



However, he stepped down from the position in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa ahead of the lucrative league.

(With inputs from PTI)