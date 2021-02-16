IPL auction 2021: Royals ad features 'HR manager' Sanju Samson

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player auction is slated for Thursday in Chennai. Ahead of the auction, Rajasthan Royals came up with an innovative ad on social media featuring team captain Sanju Samson as the 'HR manager'.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman took over the reins from former Australian captain Steve Smith last month.



“Skills Required: Comfortable hitting long sixes. Can bowl death overs. Deep understanding of the sport. Team player



"If you know anyone who would fit the role, please reply with their details before the #IPL2021 Auction,” read the ad.

A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer.



A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from the Associate Nations will be up for grabs.

Seven Kerala players are also in the fray.

Royals can fill in nine slots, with a maximum of three overeas players. They have a purse of Rs 37.85 crore going into the auction.