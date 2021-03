Fourth T20I: Unchanged England opt to bowl

Ahmedabad: England captain Eoirn Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl in the fourth Twenty20 International (T20I) against India here on Thursday.

England have fielded an unchanged eleven while India made a couple of changes. Leggie Rahul Chahar has come in for Yuzvendra Chahal, while Suryakumar Yadav replaced an injured Ishan Kishan.

India trail 1-2 and need a win to keep the five-match series alive.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.



England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.