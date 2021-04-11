IPL 2021: SRH opt to bowl against KKR

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL here on Sunday.



Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan are SRH's overseas players. KKR have opted for captain Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Shakib Al Hasan as their foreign players.

The teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.