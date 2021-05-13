Rishabh Pant gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Indian Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Pant urged people to get the vaccine whenever they are eligible.

"Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus," Pant tweeted with a photo of him getting the vaccine.

Earlier Indian captain Virat Kohli, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, fast bowlers Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Siddharth Kaul and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got their first jabs.

Pant was captain of Delhi Capitals for the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following an impressive season with the Indian team in which he played integral roles in their Test series wins away from home against Australia and at home against England.

He was announced as Delhi Capitals captain prior to the season after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with an injury.