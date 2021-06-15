Shastri gives 'fielding classes' to Southampton curator's dog | Video

Southampton: As India prepare to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Bowl here from Friday, head coach Ravi Shastri took time off after the team's practice session on Tuesday to play with curator Simon Lee's pooch, Winston, a Cocker Spaniel.



"Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia's practice session #WTCfinal," Shastri wrote along with a video shared on his Twitter handle.



Even as Indian skipper Virat Kohli is seen walking away with his kit bag, bidding goodbye to Shastri, the coach is happy giving the dog some 'fielding practice'.



With a tennis racquet in hand, Shastri lobs the tennis ball in different directions of the lush green Ageas Bowl outfield, with Winston frenetically running after it, obediently bringing it back each time.



Shastri's love for dogs has been widely highlighted. The former India skipper has occasionally shares pictures of his pets, including Labradors and Golden Retrievers, on social media, like he did during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown last year.

In May, 2020, Shastri had posted pictures of him surrounded by five dogs during lockdown, which went viral.

