IPL 2021: Rutherford to return home after losing his father

IANS
Published: September 23, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Sherfane Rutherford was in sparkling form in the recently concluded CPL. Photo: Twitter/SRH

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sherfane Rutherford will leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble and return home as his father passed away.

"The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," SRH wrote on Twitter.


Rutherford, who initially went unsold in the auction, was roped in by Hyderabad as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow after the Englishman pulled out from the remainder of the tournament.

The left-handed batter was in sparkling form in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League.

"In life death is always the hardest thing and sometimes I ask why it happens but only god knows why but my dad has now leave me for a lifetime, my heart is broken am definitely not the same anymore we had so much plans I even send home my winning cpl top for you to wear and enjoy my success but it didn't happen. god I Pray that u take me through this I just can't take it, it's too hard like how can he leave without saying anything why why why," Rutherford wrote on Instagram.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout