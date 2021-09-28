Hardik Pandya's fitness a cause for worry ahead of T20 WC

New Delhi: The ICC T20 World Cup will begin in the UAE and Oman next month and India is being dubbed as a strong contender by cricket experts. However, before the start of the mega event, a major concern has arisen as doubts are being raised over all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness.



India have already named their squad for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17. While announcing the squad, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had said Pandya was fully fit and he would be able to bowl his quota of overs at the World Cup.



However, the 27-year-old didn't play the first two matches for Mumbai Indians in the UAE, before making a comeback in Sunday's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But he didn't bowl, leading to questions over his fitness.



Even former India cricketer Saba Karim had asked, "If he was carrying an injury, why was he selected?"



Reports are doing the rounds the all-rounder might be 'dropped' from the Indian squad and replaced by a couple of other options because of his fitness issues.



The teams have time till October 10 to change their squads.

Meanwhile, sources told IANS that it will be difficult to do so (drop Pandya) but his fitness is being monitored and the BCCI would not want to take any chance.



"Selectors are keeping an eye on the IPL. Players' form and fitness is under the scanner. The BCCI is keeping a close watch. They are also monitoring the workload of the Indian pacers in the IPL. They must get adequate rest before the World Cup. IPL teams are ready to cooperate on resting some of the fast bowlers," sources said.



Ever since his back surgery, Pandya has been given the freedom to choose which match he wants to bowl in. The underlying reason is usually that his workload needs to be managed. However, he is unfit to make the playing XI most of the time and it has also affected his performance.