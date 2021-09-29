IPL 2021: Last two league matches to be played simultaneously

Published: September 29, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The league phase of IPL 2021 ends on October 8.

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that the last two matches of IPL 2021 league phase will be played concurrently.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," said a release from the BCCI.

This means that the afternoon match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi on October 8 will be shifted to the evening slot. The SRH-MI match and the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Delhi Capitals game in Dubai will be played simultaneously at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

The decision to release the tender of media rights for 2023-2027 IPL was also taken in the meeting. It will be released immediately after the announcement of two new IPL teams on October 25.

