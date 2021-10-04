Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy: Kerala crash out

Vizinagaram: Kerala lost to Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in their final group match of the Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy here on Monday.

Kerala bowed out after finishing fifth in the six-team Elite Group C. Kerala won two matches and lost three to end up with eight points.

Kerala folded up for 104 in 40.3 overs after put in to bat. M Abina top-scored with 21.

Soorya Sukumar (18), captain Vaishna M P (13) and Gopika B (13) were the other Kerala batters to reach double digit. Soumya Tiwari was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3/13.

Soumya (27) and captain Anushka Sharma (44) starred with the bat as MP achieved the target in the 40th over.