Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Kerala qualify for pre-quarterfinals

Hyderabad: Kerala qualified for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 One-Day Championship pre-quarterfinals after their final Elite Group D game against Baroda was abandoned due to rain here on Monday.



Kerala will take on Rajashthan in the pre-quarterfinals to be played at Ahmedabad on October 11.

Kerala made a spirited recovery through centurions Shoun Roger (121) and Rohan Nair (100 not out) to reach a fighting 270/7 in 50 overs before rain played spoilsport. Shoun and Rohan put on 183 for the fifth wicket after Baroda reduced Kerala to 20/4.

The teams got two points each. Kerala finished second behind Haryana (18) with 10 points from five matches in Group D.