Australian women win T20I series 2-0

PTI
Published: October 10, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Shafali Verma fell cheaply. Photo: Twitter/ICC

Gold Coast: Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women's International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points.

All three formats have been clubbed together and India after losing the ODI series by 1-2 margin, lost the T20I series 0-2.

Sent in to bat, opener Beth Monney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44) excelled as Australia scored a decent 149/5.

For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers.

Chasing the total, Smriti Mandhana scored 49-ball 52 but India kept losing wickets to eventually manage only 135/6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Brief scores: Australia 149 for 5 in 20 overs (B Mooney 61, T McGrath 44; R Gaikwad 2/37) bt India 135/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52; Nicola Carey 2/42).

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout