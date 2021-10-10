Australian women win T20I series 2-0

Gold Coast: Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women's International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points.



All three formats have been clubbed together and India after losing the ODI series by 1-2 margin, lost the T20I series 0-2.



Sent in to bat, opener Beth Monney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44) excelled as Australia scored a decent 149/5.



For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers.



Chasing the total, Smriti Mandhana scored 49-ball 52 but India kept losing wickets to eventually manage only 135/6 in their stipulated 20 overs.



Brief scores: Australia 149 for 5 in 20 overs (B Mooney 61, T McGrath 44; R Gaikwad 2/37) bt India 135/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52; Nicola Carey 2/42).