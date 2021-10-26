KCA hires South African mental conditioning coach

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Jody Martins. Photo: By Special Arrangement

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has hired South African Jody Martins as the mental conditioning coach of the state senior team this domestic season.

Martins specialises and practices in mental conditioning of the players. Martins, a Cricket South Africa Level-3 coach, has worked in numerous high-performance environments with cricketers from the mental game point of view.

The KCA hopes that his competence and experience will greatly benefit the senior players in the domestic tournaments.

Martins would be providing his support services from a virtual platform to the senior team this season covering all the BCCI tournaments. 

This is the first time a state cricket association is using the services of a mental conditioning coach in India.

