President's Cup T20: KCA Tigers post win

Fifties by Nikhil T, Abdul Basith and Anand Krishnan and a four-wicket haul by pacer Basil Thampi set up KCA Tigers' 34-run win over KCA Lions in the KCA TCM President's Cup T20 at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

Tigers amassed 211/4 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Nikhil smashed 57 off 35 balls, while Basith remained unbeaten on 54 off 26 balls. Krishnan came up with a 35-ball 54.

Leggie S Midhun claimed 2/43.

Lions ended up with 177/7 in their reply. Askhay Manohar fought hard with a 30-ball 56, while Jalaj Saxena scored 58 off 49.

Thampi returned figures of 4/20 from his quota of four overs, while Harikrishnan D picked up 2/28. Thampi was named player of the match.

Brief scores: KCA Tigers 211/4 in 20 overs (Nikhil T 57, Abdul Basith 54, Anand Krishnan 54) bt KCA Lions 177/7 in 20 overs (Jalaj Saxena 58, Akshay Manohar 56; Basil Thambi 4/20, Harikrishnan D 2/28).

Points: Tigers 4; Lions 0.