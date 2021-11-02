T20 World Cup: South Africa elect to bowl against Bangladesh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2021 03:12 PM IST Updated: November 02, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Bangladesh would be hoping for a big score from Mushfiqur Rahim, right. File photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in a Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

South Africa have gone unchanged while Bangladesh have replaced injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with Shamim Hossain and brought in Nasum Ahmed in place of Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa are in second spot with four points from three matches, while Bangladesh are out of the semifinal race having lost all three of their games in Group 1. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout