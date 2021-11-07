Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

T20 World Cup: Malik, Azam power Pakistan to 189/4

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2021 07:39 PM IST Updated: November 07, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Babar Azam
Babar Azam continued his fine form. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Sharjah: Captain Babar Azam hit a fine 66 and Shoaib Malik smashed an unbeaten 18-ball 54 as Pakistan scored 189/4 against Scotland in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

 

Malik hit five sixes and a four in his whirlwind knock.

Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik was in his element. Photo: AFP

 

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Hafeez (36)) too was among the runs after Pakistan opted to bat.

 

Pakistan are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. 


Pakistan fielded an unchanged side while Scotland made two changes to the playing eleven for the Group 2 game.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.