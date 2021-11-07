T20 World Cup: Malik, Azam power Pakistan to 189/4

Sharjah: Captain Babar Azam hit a fine 66 and Shoaib Malik smashed an unbeaten 18-ball 54 as Pakistan scored 189/4 against Scotland in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Malik hit five sixes and a four in his whirlwind knock.

Shoaib Malik was in his element. Photo: AFP

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Hafeez (36)) too was among the runs after Pakistan opted to bat.

Pakistan are the only unbeaten team in the tournament.





Pakistan fielded an unchanged side while Scotland made two changes to the playing eleven for the Group 2 game.

