Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala outplay Assam

New Delhi: Kerala outplayed Assam by eight wickets to notch up their second win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships here on Monday.

After restricting Assam to 121/8, Kerala chased down the target in 18 overs with opener Rohan Kunnummal making an unbeaten 56.

Thier second win from four games took Kerala to eight points in the five-team Elite Group D. Kerala play Madhya Pradesh in their final group game on Tuesday.

Kerala struck early after opting to bowl as they reduced Assam to 32/3 in the seventh over. Captain Riyan Parag top-scored for Assam with 24 before he was caught and bowled by Jalaj Saxena.



Pacer Basil Thampi picked up 3/21, while Saxena claimed 2/12 from his four overs.



Opener Mohammed Azharuddeen (24) and captain Sanju Samson (14) were the Kerala batters to get out.

Rohan hit four fours and a six in his 53-ball innings.

Brief scores: Assam 121/8 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 24; Basil Thampi 3/21, Jalaj Saxena 2/12) lost to Kerala 122/2 in 18 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 56 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Assam 0.