Gambhir slams Warner for two-bounce six | Video

Gambhir slams Warner for two-bounce six

IANS
Published: November 12, 2021 02:25 PM IST
David Warner pounced on a two-bounce ball to hit a six. Photo: IANS

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday flayed Australian opener David Warner for smashing Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez's delivery, which had bounced twice, over the mid-wicket fence for a six, during their ICC T20 World Cup semifinal here on Thursday.

Riding on the outstanding batting performances from Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis and Warner, Australia edged Pakistan by five wickets in a thriller at the Dubai International Stadium.

Warner, who has hit form in the tournament and slammed a crucial 49 off 30 deliveries against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Thursday, did not think twice before dispatching the ball over the fence, before it was called a no ball and a free-hit awarded.


Gambhir castigated Warner for what he thought was an "absolutely pathetic" action.

"What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? (Ravichandran Ashwin's Twitter account)," tweeted Gambhir.


However, commentator Mark Nicholas labelled the hit "incredible strength".

"I don't think I've ever seen that before," said Nicholas.

 

