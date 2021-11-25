Kanpur Test: India lose three wickets in post-lunch session

Kanpur: India lost three wickets in the afternoon session to reach 154/4 at tea on day one of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.



In the session, India lost Shubman Gill (52), Cheteshwar Pujara (26) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35) -- all three failing to make a big score after spending substantial time in the middle.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill during their stand. Photo: Twitter/BCCI

Debutant Shreyas Iyer (17 batting off 55) and Ravindra Jadeja (6 batting off 13) were holding fort for the home side at the break.



Lanky New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson once again troubled the Indian batters, taking his innings tally to three wickets.



After opting to bat, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (13 off 28) before the hosts reached 82/1 at lunch, courtesy a 61-run stand between Pujara and Gill.



Brief scores: India 154/4 in 56 overs (Shubman Gill 52, Ajinkya Rahane 35; Kyle Jamieson 3/38).