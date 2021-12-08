Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sachin scores unbeaten 59 as Kerala beat Chandigarh by 6 wickets

Sachin Baby scored an unbeaten 59 as Kerala defeated Chandigarh by 6 wickets to make a winning start to the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Chasing Chandigarh's modest total of 184/8, Kerala were comfortable throughout despite the early dismissal of Mohammed Azharuddeen (9).

Rohan Kunnummal and captain Sanju Samson helped Kerala recover from the setback. After Sanju was bowled by Yuvraj Choudhary for 24, Rohan and Sachin steadied the innings.

Rohan played a patient knock of 46 off 59 comprising six boundaries but fell shortly after the Kerala score went past 100. Vishnu Vinod joined Sachin in the middle and made a 28-ball 32.

Sachin carefully crafted his innings ensured Kerala's win in just 34 overs.

Earlier, Sijomon Joseph and Basil Thampi had bagged three and two wickets respectively for Kerala.

Brief scores: Chandigarh 184/8 in 50 overs (Manan Vohra 56, Sandeep Sharma 26 not out, Arpit Singh 25 not out, Sijomon Joseph 3/44, Basil Thampi 2/31) lost to Kerala 185/4 in 34 overs (Sachin Baby 59 not out, Rohan Kunnummal 46, Vishnu Vinod 32, Sanju Samson 24)