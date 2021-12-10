Acting not my thing: Sanju Samson

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST Updated: December 10, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Kerala captain Sanju Samson. Screenshot

Kerala's star cricketer Sanju Samson has been in the news recently after he was retained by his IPL franchise for Rs 14 crore. Sanju will be captaining Royals in IPL 2022 too.

 

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is currently in Rajkot leading Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sanju on Friday shared a WhatsApp status which showed him working out with the caption "Lights, camera, acting .... surely not my thing."

 

The photo is expected to be that of some promotional shoot.

 

Kerala play table toppers Maharashtra in the Hazare Trophy on Saturday.

