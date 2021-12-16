Indian team reaches South Africa

Johannesburg: The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, landed here on Thursday for the three-match Test series against South Africa, beginning on the Boxing Day at Centurion.



"Touchdown South Africa," the BCCI tweeted from its official Twitter handle along with pictures of team members, including Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer and support staff among others.



The Kohli-led Test side had departed from Mumbai for the tour that includes three Tests followed by as many ODIs.



Star opener and newly-appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa after sustaining a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai.



He was replaced by talented Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal.



While the series opener will be hosted by Centurion, the other two Tests will be played at Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.