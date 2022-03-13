Always rated you as a talented bowler with a lot of skills: Tendulkar praises Sreesanth

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated retired pacer S Sreesanth.

The maestro took to Instagram to wish the Kerala pacer.

"Always rated you as a talented bowler with a lot of skills. Congratulations @sreesanthnair36, on representing India over the years. All the very best for your 2nd innings," wrote Tendulkar.

Sreesanth shot to prominence after dismissing Tendulkar in the 2005 Challenger Trophy. He soon made his international debut against Sri Lanka in the ODI series at home.

The 39-year-old Sreesanth called it quits on Wednesday.

He represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is. He was also part of the Indian teams which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.